UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Calls US Allegations On 'Filtration' Centers Horror Movie, Ukrainian Propaganda

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia refuted comments from his American colleague US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on filtration camps and forced screening of Ukrainians, saying it is some kind of a horror propaganda movie produced by Ukrainian authorities.

"What horror film were you (Thomas-Greenfield) telling us the plot? It's a film that was produced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Propaganda perhaps and in that case, you see it on the screen," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"As for the so-called filtration, first of all, we don't really understand what is being talked about here because the return filtration doesn't have a clear definition in international humanitarian law."

"We would note to those who are trying to confuse us with terminology, Ukrainians and residents of DPR and LPR who have come through Russia go through a registration rather than filtration," Nebenzia added during the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

