UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Denies Accusations At UN Of Sexual Crimes By Russian Forces In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Nebenzia Denies Accusations at UN of Sexual Crimes by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday denied accusations that Russian forces have carried out sexual crimes in Ukraine, citing a lack of evidence and saying sexual crimes have been carried out by Ukrainian forces instead

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday denied accusations that Russian forces have carried out sexual crimes in Ukraine, citing a lack of evidence and saying sexual crimes have been carried out by Ukrainian forces instead.

"I would once again like to categorically refute any accusations against Russian service personnel of sexual violence. We roundly condemn this lie," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia invited United Nations colleagues to be cautious about the allegations given the lack of an "evidentiary basis" to confirm them.

The actions of Russian forces are subject to strict rules, especially rules regarding the treatment of civilians, he added.

Nebenzia listed a number of incidents with evidentiary support in which Ukrainian forces were accused of committing crimes against civilians during the conflict, as well as expressed concern about the exploitation of Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Refugee

Recent Stories

Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up on Black ..

Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up on Black Market for Use by Terrorists ..

1 minute ago
 Vuillermoz caps comeback with Dauphine stage and r ..

Vuillermoz caps comeback with Dauphine stage and race lead

1 minute ago
 Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended ter ..

Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended terms

3 minutes ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

3 minutes ago
 Food, Revenue officials pay visit to dairies, no a ..

Food, Revenue officials pay visit to dairies, no adulteration found

3 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket ..

Nebenzia Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbas Civili ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.