Nebenzia Denies Accusations at UN of Sexual Crimes by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Monday denied accusations that Russian forces have carried out sexual crimes in Ukraine, citing a lack of evidence and saying sexual crimes have been carried out by Ukrainian forces instead

"I would once again like to categorically refute any accusations against Russian service personnel of sexual violence. We roundly condemn this lie," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia invited United Nations colleagues to be cautious about the allegations given the lack of an "evidentiary basis" to confirm them.

The actions of Russian forces are subject to strict rules, especially rules regarding the treatment of civilians, he added.

Nebenzia listed a number of incidents with evidentiary support in which Ukrainian forces were accused of committing crimes against civilians during the conflict, as well as expressed concern about the exploitation of Ukrainian refugees in Europe.