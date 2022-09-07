UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Denies Russia Acquiring Ammunition From North Korea

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Nebenzia Denies Russia Acquiring Ammunition From North Korea

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia denied on Tuesday that Russia is allegedly buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia denied on Tuesday that Russia is allegedly buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea.

"I haven't heard it but i think it's another fake news," Nebenzia told reporters.

