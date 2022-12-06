Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia walked out of the UN Security Council's room on Tuesday right before his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergiy Kyslytsya, began his speech, a Sputnik correspondent reports

"I am not going to listen to what is going to be said by the representative of the Ukraine team," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia referred to the "undiplomatic tweets" of the Ukrainian envoy.