Nebenzia Met With IAEA Chief Grossi on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Source to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, a source at the Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations told Sputnik.

"Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (today)," the source said on Tuesday.

Grossi also met with the US and Ukrainian ambassadors to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Sergiy Kyslytsya, according to their respective statements.

The meetings took place ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on ways to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that will take place later on Tuesday.

Grossi will deliver a report to the UN Security Council on the current situation at the ZNPP.

Russia, which gained control of the ZNPP amid its special military operation in Ukraine last year, is expected to present proposals to ensure the security of the facility in compliance with IAEA's principles.

The meeting will be chaired by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.