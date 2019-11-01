Nebenzia on Syrian Constitutional Committee Launch: Let Syrians Reach Agreement Themselves

Outside actors must not intervene in the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee because the Syrian people need to come to an agreement about the future of their country themselves, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Outside actors must not intervene in the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee because the Syrian people need to come to an agreement about the future of their country themselves, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

"This is a Syrian-owned Committee and nobody should be intervening in its work," Nebenzia said. "Let the Syrians reach an agreement by themselves."

Nebenzia stressed that the launching of the Constitutional Committee was a long-awaited step and the time has now come for the Syrian parties to finally discuss the fate of their country.

Nebenzia noted that Russia, Turkey and Iran - the so-called Astana Troika - had also made a significant contribution in the establishment of the political process in Syria.

"We contributed to the creation of the committee, I think, in a significant way, through our Astana Troika, and now everything is up to the Committee," Nebenzia said.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Constitutional Committee met for the first time in Geneva. However, its substantive work will begin on November 4 by the so-called smaller committee - a body within the Constitutional Committee - consisting of 45 members.

The Syrian government, opposition and civil society are equally represented in the Constitutional Committee as they are in the smaller committee.

The latter is envisaged to prepare constitutional initiatives, while the former will be responsible for adopting them.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria that had been signed by the Astana agreements on the creation of Syrian de-escalation zones in 2017.