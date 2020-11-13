Nebenzia on Thaci Case: We Hope for Fair Investigation by Special Court in The Hague

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia hopes for a fair probe by the special court in the Netherlands investigating crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview wish Sputnik, commenting on the charges against ex-Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci.

Early this month, the special court confirmed the war crimes indictment against the ex-president of the self-proclaimed republic. Thachi resigned and was later transferred to a detention facility in The Hague.

The 10-count indictment against Tahci and several other KLA members includes murder and torture charges.

"This is a special court. It does not depend on anyone formally. Russia hopes for a fair investigation first of all," Nebenzia said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Thaci had long been only a former member of the KLA ” an ethnic-Albanian separatist militia that sought Kosovo's secession from what was then Yugoslavia during the 1998-1999 war.