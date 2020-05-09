Nebenzia on Victory Day: Turbulent Relations Among States Resemble Trends Prior to WWII

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the current turbulent international relations resemble those that prevailed among countries before the first two world wars.

Nebenzia was speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe. Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 - the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany by Soviet forces in 1945.

"Current turbulent international relations show some trends that are reminiscent of those that existed before WWI and WWII," Nebenzia said.

He said that today, due to mistrust and attempts to achieve hegemony among nations, the world is witnessing such events as the civil war in Ukraine, or the influx of migrants in Europe resulting from conflicts in the middle East.

Nebenzia also said that revision of history and alterations of facts have become widespread problems.

The actual goal behind these techniques, he added, is to present Russia as an international aggressor that seeks to threaten the very essence of the "free world."

"Instead of joining forces to confront real challenges like international terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and others, some of you are busy looking for an enemy. A black cat in a dark room," the diplomat said.

Moreover, he added, the world is being confronted with the rise of the proliferation of Nazi ideology, popularization of racism and hate speech. Meanwhile, monuments to Soviet soldiers, who eradicated the Nazi occupation in some countries, are being destroyed in some countries.

"The world has seen the Rape of Europe during WWII. I pray Europe never sees the Rape of the World," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador further called on countries to shrink the broadening international gap by looking at the lessons of the WWII and victory over Nazism and overcome threats to global peace and security.