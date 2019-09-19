UrduPoint.com
Nebenzia Receives New US Envoy To UN Craft At Russian Mission

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 07:30 AM

Nebenzia Receives New US Envoy to UN Craft at Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia received on Wednesday newly appointed US envoy to the organization Kelly Craft, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said.

"Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia received the newly appointed PR [Permanent Representative] of US to UN - Ambassador Kelly Craft at @RussiaUN [the Russian mission]," the mission said on its Twitter page.

The mission added that Nebenzia had wished Craft good luck in her new role and expressed hope for productive cooperation on the sidelines of the UN Security Council.

On September 12, Craft presented her diplomatic credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

