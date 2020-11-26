UrduPoint.com
Nebenzia Says Concerned About Processes Unfolding In US-Controlled Territories In Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebezia expressed his utmost concern about the processes taking place in Syrian territories controlled by the United States.

"In addition to the separatist tendencies provoked by the external occupation, the fracture of historical ties between various ethnoreligious groups in Syria, efforts to restore the country's territorial integrity are also blocked," Nebenzia said. "At the same time, there are reports of prison releases of fighters who go to areas under Damascus's control and reports of trials, including those of foreign citizens. No mention is made about the cases of oppression of the Arab population, while the plundering of oil fields and environmental pollution continue, with the United Nations, unfortunately, being silent.

"

Nebenzia also accused his Western colleagues of devoting themselves to human rights only at their convenience and turning a blind eye to the situation in those territories, as well as in Idlib.

The diplomat said that Russia advocates for preserving Syria's unity and rejects the plans to divide the country and prolong the conflict there.

"This applies to both the east and the west of the Syrian Arab Republic, including the occupied Syrian Golan, the visit to which by US senior officials we regard as provocation," Nebenzia said.

