Nebenzia Says Hopes UN States Will Not Fall for US Manipulation to Remove Russia From HRC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday he hopes his UN counterparts will not let themselves be manipulated by the United States in its attempts to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

"I hope that our colleagues from the United Nations will not allow themselves to be manipulated and play up to Washington and its very dangerous games," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier during the meeting, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged other states to follow calls to remove Russia from its position on the UNHRC due to its ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

Russia has said it launched the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to help defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops.