Nebenzia Says No Reply From US, Ukraine On Compliance With Biological Weapons Convention

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Nebenzia Says No Reply From US, Ukraine on Compliance With Biological Weapons Convention

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russia has received no answers from the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"We sent to the United States and Ukraine memoirs listing specific questions as regards their compliance with articles 1 and 4 of the Convention and with a request to provide exhaustive answers. But Washington and Kiev did not provide clarifications, did not undertake urgent measures," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on bio-laboratories in Ukraine.

