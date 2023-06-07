Nebenzia Says Russia 'Bewildered' By UN Secretariat Statements Regarding Kakhovka HPP

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia is upset with the behavior of the UN Secretariat for its 'politicized' statements and for not condemning Kiev regarding the Kakhovka HPP attack, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We are deeply bewildered that the UN Secretariat repeatedly fails to condemn the attacks perpetrated by the Kiev regime citing insufficient information..." Nebenzia told the Security Council.