Nebenzia Says Russia Does Not Recruit Syrian Mercenaries To Fight In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Nebenzia Says Russia Does Not Recruit Syrian Mercenaries to Fight in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is not involved in recruiting Syrian mercenaries to fight in Libya and is not responsible for private security companies, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing.

"Russia is not recruiting Syrians to fight in other countries," Nebenzia said on Tuesday. "We are not responsible for private companies anywhere. They are private for a purpose. They are not sponsored by the state."

Last week, a United Nations experts committee responsible for monitoring Libya sanctions said in a report that the Russian private security firm Wagner has deployed about 1,200 mercenaries in the country to support Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's forces.

Nebenzia noted that the experts used "open and other" sources to write the report.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by US-supported Islamic extremists - the LNA, led by Haftar, controls the east part of Libya and the Government of National Accord (GNA) control's the country's west. The LNA aims to drive away the Turkish-backed GNA from the capital Tripoli.

