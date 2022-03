Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security in Ukraine

Russia is most interested in maintaining general nuclear and physical security in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia is most interested in maintaining general nuclear and physical security in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"We are the most interested in maintaining nuclear and general security in Ukraine, physical and nuclear security, to be properly maintained and ensured in Ukraine," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.