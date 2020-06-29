Nebenzia Says Russia Quits UN Deconfliction System in Syria for Being Abused By Terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia decided to stop participating in the United Nations deconfliction mechanism in northwest Syria because it was abused by terrorists, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russia decided to stop participating in the United Nations deconfliction mechanism in northwest Syria because it was abused by terrorists, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said earlier in the day Russia informed the United Nations on June 23 that it will no longer participate in the mechanism.

"Our own inquiry repeatedly proved that some of the deconflicting sites were, in fact, used as terrorists' headquarters, or hideouts, and thus couldn't be granted the humanitarian status," Nebenzia said.