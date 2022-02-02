UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says Russia Security Proposals To US, NATO Should Not Be Linked To Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Nebenzia Says Russia Security Proposals to US, NATO Should Not Be Linked to Ukraine Crisis

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Drawing the parallels between the recent security proposals sent by Russia to the United States and NATO with the current situation in Ukraine is wrong, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference, marking the start of Russia's UN Security Council presidency for the month of February.

"It is wrong to link our security proposals to the US and NATO with the situation in Ukraine as it was presented by the Western partners," he told journalists.

Russia did drills in the past but suddenly the troops are portrayed as a danger to Ukraine, Nebenzia said.

However, Nebenzia said the US and Russia continue to have areas where they negotiate, including the Iranian nuclear deal, cybersecurity and strategic dialogue, he said.

"We continue to have a dialogue on Afghanistan, we have an extended troika (meeting)," he said.

The Russian government has expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and over the alliance's plans to further expand eastward, including in Ukraine. Russian officials have also expressed concern about the United States and its allies' military support for Ukraine, including the increase in the number of instructors near the breakaway Donbas region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the peace process in the Donbas.

