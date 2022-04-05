Nebenzia Says Russia Should Not Have Left Bucha in Light of What Happened After Pullout

Russia should not have withdrawn its forces from the town of Bucha in light of the alleged atrocities that emerged after their pullout, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia should not have withdrawn its forces from the town of Bucha in light of the alleged atrocities that emerged after their pullout, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Now we're seeing blatantly criminally staged events with Ukrainian civilians killed by their own radicals ...

those killed in the areas from which the Russian forces withdrew after encouraging peace negotiations in Istanbul. Now it turns out that we shouldn't have withdrawn. I'm talking about Bucha first and foremost," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia disputed the allegations from the Ukrainian and Western delegations about Russian forces committing atrocities in Ukraine, instead contending that Ukrainian forces and radicals are responsible for abuses of civilians and POWs, as well as violations of humanitarian agreements.