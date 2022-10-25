Nebenzia Says Russia to Regard Ukrainian Use of 'Dirty Bomb' as Act of Nuclear Terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia will regard the use of a so-called "dirty bomb" by Ukraine as an act of nuclear terrorism.

A dirty bomb refers to an explosive device containing radioactive components meant to spread radioactive contamination without the extraordinary force of a traditional nuclear weapon.

"According to our Ministry of Defense, the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National academy of Sciences and the Vostochniy Mining and Processing Plant have received direct orders from Zelenskiy's regime to develop such a 'dirty bomb.

' The works are at their concluding stage," Nebenzia said on Monday. "We will regard the use of the 'dirty bomb' by the Kiev regime as an act of nuclear terrorism."

The Russian Ministry of Defense has also received information that the provocation may be carried out with the support of Western countries. Russia calls on Guterres to do everything in his power to prevent the use of such a weapon.