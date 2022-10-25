UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says Russia To Regard Ukrainian Use Of 'Dirty Bomb' As Act Of Nuclear Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Nebenzia Says Russia to Regard Ukrainian Use of 'Dirty Bomb' as Act of Nuclear Terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia will regard the use of a so-called "dirty bomb" by Ukraine as an act of nuclear terrorism.

A dirty bomb refers to an explosive device containing radioactive components meant to spread radioactive contamination without the extraordinary force of a traditional nuclear weapon.

"According to our Ministry of Defense, the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National academy of Sciences and the Vostochniy Mining and Processing Plant have received direct orders from Zelenskiy's regime to develop such a 'dirty bomb.

' The works are at their concluding stage," Nebenzia said on Monday. "We will regard the use of the 'dirty bomb' by the Kiev regime as an act of nuclear terrorism."

The Russian Ministry of Defense has also received information that the provocation may be carried out with the support of Western countries. Russia calls on Guterres to do everything in his power to prevent the use of such a weapon.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Kiev May From Weapon

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

2 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

2 hours ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.