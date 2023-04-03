UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says Russia's UNSC Seat 'Fully Legitimate' After Taking Over Council Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Russia's seat at the UN Security Council is fully legitimate, and the country has no intention of "abusing the prerogative" of its presidency of the body, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday after the West and Ukraine fumed at the country for assuming the presidency

"The seat of the Russian Federation in the Security Council is fully legitimate. We received it after we were recognized as continuators of the Soviet Union, with all the legal name and obligations that come after it. There was an agreement by all the former members of the Soviet Union, including Ukraine, for that," Nebenzia said in response to a question from a Ukrainian reporter.

Russia does not abuse the prerogative of its presidency, the diplomat stressed.

"We do not abuse the prerogatives of the presidency. One thing is the national position. Another thing is the role of the President of the Security Council which we value and cherish and will always try to maintain," Nebenzia said.

In response to the criticism, the ambassador said that some countries pretend they can decide who can or cannot preside over the Security Council.

When addressing allegations that Russia will use its presidency to spread "misinformation," Nebenzia pointed to the Western disinformation around the purported kidnapping of children evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine to Russia.

