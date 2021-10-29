Nebenzia Says Sent Letter to UN Chief From Savenkova About Her Blacklisting on Mirotvorets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that he had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) head Henrietta Fore by the 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who was added to the notorious Kiev-based Myrotvorets database.

Savenkova was blacklisted as a person allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine's national security after recording a video message to the UN Security Council in which she asked that its member states acknowledge children in conflict-torn Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and a childhood. The United Nations told Sputnik last week that conflict-affected populations, and particularly children, should not be used for political purposes.

"I sent a letter to the Secretary-General, as well as to Henrietta Fore, to UNICEF, by a 12-year-old girl from Donbass, whose name is Faina Savenkova.

She's a well-known child writer, she writes fairytales, science-fiction books, and she was inscribed by the so-called site Myrotvorets, which publishes personal data and Names of the so-called enemies of Ukraine," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador said the listing of the 12-years-old girl as enemy of Ukraine and the publishing of her personal information on Mirotvorets is "simply inadmissible."

Last week, Savenkova told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to close the controversial website and stop the war as soon as possible.

Myrotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations that it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the country's interests.