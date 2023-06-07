Nebenzia Says Statements That Russia Shelled Kakhovka Dam 'Reek of Schizophrenia'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Western statements about Russia allegedly shelling the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam resulting in its destruction and flooding "reek of schizophrenia," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We are hearing statements coming from the west and of course from Kiev and we will certainly hear the same things today in this chamber that it was Russia who blew up the Kakhovka dam," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"These statements are in the spirit of the same flawed logic that claims Russia shelled itself at the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) or blew up the Nord Stream. Such 'conclusions' reek of schizophrenia."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream. The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages, and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.