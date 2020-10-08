UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nebenzia Says Tested Negative For COVID-19, Urges All In UNSC Envoys To Get Tested Often

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Nebenzia Says Tested Negative for COVID-19, Urges All in UNSC Envoys to Get Tested Often

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that he tested negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus and encouraged every envoy at the UN Security Council to get tested often in order to ensure the safety of everyone

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that he tested negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus and encouraged every envoy at the UN Security Council to get tested often in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Just before this meeting, I underwent a coronavirus test, and I have to tell you that it was negative," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting. "I would urge all of you to undergo these tests as frequently as possible for your own security, for the security of everyone in this room."

Thursday meeting on the situation in Mali marked the return of the UN Security Council members to their proper venue - the UN Security Council Chamber - for the first time since March.

Inside the Chamber, ambassadors could be seen wearing face masks and seating less than six feet apart from each other with plexiglass barriers installed between them. Some ambassadors took the masks off in order to deliver their statements, but a number kept the masks when speaking.

The UN Security Council stopped in-person meetings following the novel coronavirus outbreak in New York City after lockdowns were put in place in March.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Mali New York Chamber March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Help Germany in 'Khangoshvil Case' ..

13 seconds ago

Djokovic, Nadal face new-look Roland Garros road b ..

15 seconds ago

India in Talks With Libyan Authorities to Return 7 ..

16 seconds ago

UAE chairs Arab Governors&#039; meeting within IMF ..

7 minutes ago

US Senators Question Calls for New Round of COVID- ..

19 seconds ago

15th anniversary of earthquake martyrs observed in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.