Nebenzia Says Tested Negative for COVID-19, Urges All in UNSC Envoys to Get Tested Often

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that he tested negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus and encouraged every envoy at the UN Security Council to get tested often in order to ensure the safety of everyone

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that he tested negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus and encouraged every envoy at the UN Security Council to get tested often in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Just before this meeting, I underwent a coronavirus test, and I have to tell you that it was negative," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting. "I would urge all of you to undergo these tests as frequently as possible for your own security, for the security of everyone in this room."

Thursday meeting on the situation in Mali marked the return of the UN Security Council members to their proper venue - the UN Security Council Chamber - for the first time since March.

Inside the Chamber, ambassadors could be seen wearing face masks and seating less than six feet apart from each other with plexiglass barriers installed between them. Some ambassadors took the masks off in order to deliver their statements, but a number kept the masks when speaking.

The UN Security Council stopped in-person meetings following the novel coronavirus outbreak in New York City after lockdowns were put in place in March.