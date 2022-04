Nebenzia Says UK Violated UNSC Rules by Deciding Not to Hold Bucha Meeting Until Today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Kingdom has blatantly violated UN Security Council rules by deciding not to hold a meeting on Ukraine's Bucha until today, despite Moscow's requests, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The UK blatantly violated council rules by issuing a decision not to hold a meeting until today," he told the UN Security Council.