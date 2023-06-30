Nebenzia Says Ukrainians Are Being Sent Into Battle Like 'Lambs to The Slaughter'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainians are being sent into the battlefield like lambs to the slaughter during Kiev's so-called counter-offensive, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

"But there are still some Ukrainians, which have been sent into battle like lambs to the slaughter as part of the so-called counter-offensive of Ukrainian Armed Forces, which the Ukrainians call the Zaporizhzhia meat grinder," Nebenzia said on Thursday, adding that it is lamentable.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counter-offensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."