Open Menu

Nebenzia Says Ukrainians Are Being Sent Into Battle Like 'Lambs To The Slaughter'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Nebenzia Says Ukrainians Are Being Sent Into Battle Like 'Lambs to The Slaughter'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainians are being sent into the battlefield like lambs to the slaughter during Kiev's so-called counter-offensive, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

"But there are still some Ukrainians, which have been sent into battle like lambs to the slaughter as part of the so-called counter-offensive of Ukrainian Armed Forces, which the Ukrainians call the Zaporizhzhia meat grinder," Nebenzia said on Thursday, adding that it is lamentable.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counter-offensive. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the progress was "slower than desired."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vehicles Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev June Media

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

4 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

5 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

7 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

8 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

9 hours ago

More Stories From World