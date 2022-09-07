Nebenzia Says UN Grain Deal Not Working as No Russian Ship Exported Russian Grain so Far

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United Nations-brokered agreement with Ukraine and Russia on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea is not working given that no Russian vessel has exported a single Russian grain so far, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"Not a single Russian vessel exported a single Russian grain," Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

The agreement expires in November but Russia does not exclude the possibility of withdrawing from it given the fact that there are "no results" to show.

The agreement, formally referred to as the Black Sea Initiative, was brokered by the United Nations - aided by Turkey - between Russia and Ukraine in late July to enable exports of grain and fertilizer to the world markets via the Black Sea.

The agreement is valid for 120 days.

At present, ships have been safely transporting grain from three Ukrainian ports to their destinations. However, even though the deal was meant to alleviate the suffering of the developing countries in Africa given the high prices of food, a very small number of the ships had actually reached African countries.