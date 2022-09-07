UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says UN Grain Deal Not Working As No Russian Ship Exported Russian Grain So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Nebenzia Says UN Grain Deal Not Working as No Russian Ship Exported Russian Grain so Far

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United Nations-brokered agreement with Ukraine and Russia on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea is not working given that no Russian vessel has exported a single Russian grain so far, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"Not a single Russian vessel exported a single Russian grain," Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

The agreement expires in November but Russia does not exclude the possibility of withdrawing from it given the fact that there are "no results" to show.

The agreement, formally referred to as the Black Sea Initiative, was brokered by the United Nations - aided by Turkey - between Russia and Ukraine in late July to enable exports of grain and fertilizer to the world markets via the Black Sea.

The agreement is valid for 120 days.

At present, ships have been safely transporting grain from three Ukrainian ports to their destinations. However, even though the deal was meant to alleviate the suffering of the developing countries in Africa given the high prices of food, a very small number of the ships had actually reached African countries.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey July November Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

2 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

3 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

3 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

3 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.