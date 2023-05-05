Nebenzia Says UN Must Be Preserved No Matter How Much It Changes

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United Nations should be saved regardless of how it got altered since the 1990s, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"Earlier, in the 1990s, it seems to me, there was more multilateralism in the sense that the process of agreeing on decisions was of a collective nature.

Now the situation has changed. There are attempts to blur the interstate foundations of the UN - because the UN is an interstate organization, not an NGO," Nebenzia said. "But I think that no matter the changes, we must preserve the organization."