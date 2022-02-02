UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says UN To Name New Special Envoy For Libya By End Of April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United Nations is expected to name a new Special Envoy for Libya and head of the Support Mission in the country (UNSMIL) by the end of April, Russian Permanent Representative and President of the Security Council for February Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The timeframe is more or less the end of April when we expect that we have the name which would have been agreed by the Security Council and we will have the new (Special Representative)," Nebenzia said when asked when to expect a new envoy for Libya to be named.

In November, following the sudden resignation of the UN Special Envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed US diplomat Stephanie Williams as his special adviser.

According to Nebenzia, Williams' contract expires by the end of April 2022.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the UN mission in Libya until April 30. The document also said the Council "recognizes the Secretary-General's responsibility to appoint a Special Envoy."

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. Last March, a transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead the North African nation into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of some of 98 candidates was questioned.

