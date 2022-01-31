Nebenzia Says UNSC to Hold Meeting on Implementation of Minsk Agreements February 17

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on February 17 and Ukraine can also be discussed then, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on February 17 and Ukraine can also be discussed then, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

