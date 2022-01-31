UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says UNSC To Hold Meeting On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements February 17

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Nebenzia Says UNSC to Hold Meeting on Implementation of Minsk Agreements February 17

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on February 17 and Ukraine can also be discussed then, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on February 17 and Ukraine can also be discussed then, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"On the 17th of February, we're planning to hold a meeting on the implementation of Minks agreements when we can talk about Ukraine," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

