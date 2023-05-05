UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says US Dollar Cannot Be Reliable Global Currency If Used As Coercive Measure

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Nebenzia Says US Dollar Cannot Be Reliable Global Currency if Used as Coercive Measure

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The world community cannot have the American Dollar as the only Currency because the US uses it as a weapon, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The process of switching to local currencies in mutual settlements reflects the desire of countries to get rid of dollar dependence.

Especially since you heard from the minister (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov) at a press conference that the Americans said that the dollar is the common property of the whole world, and then they took and turned off the switch, introducing a variety of coercive measures not only against us," Nebenzia said. "Therefore, of course, under these conditions we cannot rely on the dollar as a world currency."

Related Topics

World United Nations Dollar Russia From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

10 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

10 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.