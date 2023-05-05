Nebenzia Says US Dollar Cannot Be Reliable Global Currency if Used as Coercive Measure

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The world community cannot have the American Dollar as the only Currency because the US uses it as a weapon, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The process of switching to local currencies in mutual settlements reflects the desire of countries to get rid of dollar dependence.

Especially since you heard from the minister (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov) at a press conference that the Americans said that the dollar is the common property of the whole world, and then they took and turned off the switch, introducing a variety of coercive measures not only against us," Nebenzia said. "Therefore, of course, under these conditions we cannot rely on the dollar as a world currency."