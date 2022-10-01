Nebenzia Says US Gas Suppliers Benefit From Nord Stream Pipelines Not Functioning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) American gas suppliers benefit from the non-functioning Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"And finally, the main question whether what happened with the Nord Stream benefits United States.

The answer is undoubtedly American liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers should be celebrating the manifold increase in LNG supplies to Europe," Nebenzia said during a Security Council meeting on Nord Stream.

Nebenzia then asked if the US can confirm its country is not involved in the sabotage.