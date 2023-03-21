Nebenzia Says US in 'Dirty' Maneuver Tries to Avoid Shining Light on Iraq Invasion at UNSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States and its allies engaged in a "dirty" scheduling maneuver to prevent the UN Security Council from addressing the US invasion of Iraq, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

Sunday marked twenty years since US and coalition forces invaded and started a war in Iraq, a conflict that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants.

"This item is very uncomfortable for the US primarily, and their allies as well, so this clearly demonstrates that the US is not interested in exposing their crimes in Iraq," Nebenzia said.

As soon as they learned that Russia planned to raise the 20th anniversary of the US attack against Iraq, Nebenzia added, the US and its allies engaged in a "dirty" scheduling move by insisting that a briefing on North Korea precede scheduled consultations on the UN transition mission in Sudan.

The Russian envoy said this would move the consideration of the Iraq issue well into the afternoon.