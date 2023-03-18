Nebenzia Says Vote Against DPR Ombudsman Speaking Before UNSC 'Egregious Hypocrisy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The members of the UN Security Council demonstrated "egregious hypocrisy" by voting against allowing Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Human Rights Ombudsman Daria Morozova to speak before it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN Security Council members on Friday voted 8-4, with three countries abstaining, against Morozova speaking before them.

"We regret the fact that a number of nations today voted against having the invitation extended to the briefer," Nebenzia said. "We see in this a manifestation of egregious hypocrisy and double standards, when a representative of the Donbas, which has been suffering for nine years as a result of the war unleashed by Kiev against it, has been refused under trumped up pretexts to enjoy the right to speak before the Security Council.

"

The Russian ambassador also said that the vote confirms the deniers do not view the residents of Donbas as people and do not care about their suffering.

"Our Western colleagues are afraid that if the voices of truth pave the way, all of their efforts to whitewash their subordinates in Kiev will collapse," he said.

Nebenzia also noted that Russia has never stooped down to this level to deny representatives the right to speak.