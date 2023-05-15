Nebenzia Says West Has No 'Genuine Concern' for Ukrainians

The West has no "genuine concern" over the fate of Ukrainians and even less for the people of Donbas, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The West has no "genuine concern" over the fate of Ukrainians and even less for the people of Donbas, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Nebenzia said that during the entire month of April � when Russia held the UNSC presidency � not a single meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine had been held, with the West demonstrating "no interest" in the issue.

"In April, we didn't have meetings on this topic for a month ... Today, we can see that the EU members have lined up to read out their similar statements and tick that box. And this is yet another illustration of the fact that there's no genuine concern with the fate of people who live in Ukraine.

And even less with those who live in the liberated territories of Donbas," Nebenzia said.

The ambassador said that no Western delegation had expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Donbas since 2014.

Nebenzia regretted that no "expression of sorrow" had been voiced by the West in relation to the April 28 Ukrainian shelling of a passenger bus in downtown Donetsk, which killed nine civilians, including a child.

"Where is your commitment to the protection of civilians?" Nebenzia told the western delegations, asking if they considered Donbas residents the "wrong" kind of civilians.