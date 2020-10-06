Nebenzia Says West Uses OPCW as Instrument of Political Pressure on 'Undesirable' States

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Western countries increasingly use the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to exert political pressure on "undesirable" countries, such as in the case of Russia over allegations opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"The [OPCW] Technical Secretary is becoming more and more an instrument of the West in its information and political pressure on undesirable countries," Nebenzia said on Monday. "This conclusion reinforces the [OPCW Technical] Secretariat's involvement in the anti-Russian campaigns. We saw this earlier in the case of the Skripals, questions about which are still in the air and have remained unanswered. Today, the same is unfolding before our very eyes around the alleged poisoning of Navalny in Russia."

Nebenzia pointed out that at the first call for technical assistance from Western countries, the OPCW Technical Secretariat "obediently launches an investigation in the way in which political conclusions have already been drawn regarding the presence of some irrefutable evidence.

"

Earlier on Monday, Belgium, France, Germany, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States objected to OPCW first Director-General Jose Bustani participating in the UN Security Council meeting. Russia invited Bustani to brief the UN Security Council on the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Bustani, a Brazilian diplomat, led the OPCW from 1997 to 2002 and served as the organization's first director-general. His early departure from the OPCW was on the initiative of the United States.

Bustani said the United States expressed dissatisfaction with his work after he had invited Iraq to join the OPCW given that membership would prevent US plans to overthrow Saddam Hussein.

Nebenzia presides over the UN Security Council during the month of October.