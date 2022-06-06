UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbas Civilians

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Nebenzia Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbas Civilians

Long-range artillery and rocket systems being delivered to Ukraine by the United States and United Kingdom are emboldening Ukraine to intensify strikes on civilian targets in the Donbas republics, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday during a Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Long-range artillery and rocket systems being delivered to Ukraine by the United States and United Kingdom are emboldening Ukraine to intensify strikes on civilian targets in the Donbas republics, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday during a Security Council meeting.

"We have taken note of the intention of the USA and the United Kingdom to supply long-range artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. Leaving aside the entirely unconvincing explanations of such an irresponsible step, I would like to point out that the Kiev regime has already taken this as carte blanche to continue and intensify the shelling of civilian targets in Donbas, where after a number of recent defeats, the Ukrainian artillery was no longer able to reach," Nebenzia said.

The recent US munitions delivered to Ukraine are already being used to attack schools in Donbas, resulting in casualties, including a child, Nebenzia added.

Nebenzia also questioned the veracity of Ukrainian claims that they will restrict the use of the systems against Russian territory.

Russia reserves the right to "move the line of threat" emanating from Ukraine to include the possible range of the new systems, as well as to launch strikes on centers where decisions are made to use them, Nebenzia also said.

The UK will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple launch rocket systems despite Moscow's warning to third states against any such supplies, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

The US last week also announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which will include "new capabilities and advanced weaponry," including MLRS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the announcement by saying that additional arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

Related Topics

USA Attack United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Wallace United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up on Black ..

Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up on Black Market for Use by Terrorists ..

35 seconds ago
 Vuillermoz caps comeback with Dauphine stage and r ..

Vuillermoz caps comeback with Dauphine stage and race lead

37 seconds ago
 Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended ter ..

Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended terms

2 minutes ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

2 minutes ago
 Food, Revenue officials pay visit to dairies, no a ..

Food, Revenue officials pay visit to dairies, no adulteration found

2 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Denies Accusations at UN of Sexual Crimes ..

Nebenzia Denies Accusations at UN of Sexual Crimes by Russian Forces in Ukraine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.