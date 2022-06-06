Nebenzia Says Western Long-Range Artillery, Rocket Systems Hitting Donbas Civilians

Long-range artillery and rocket systems being delivered to Ukraine by the United States and United Kingdom are emboldening Ukraine to intensify strikes on civilian targets in the Donbas republics, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday during a Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Long-range artillery and rocket systems being delivered to Ukraine by the United States and United Kingdom are emboldening Ukraine to intensify strikes on civilian targets in the Donbas republics, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday during a Security Council meeting.

"We have taken note of the intention of the USA and the United Kingdom to supply long-range artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. Leaving aside the entirely unconvincing explanations of such an irresponsible step, I would like to point out that the Kiev regime has already taken this as carte blanche to continue and intensify the shelling of civilian targets in Donbas, where after a number of recent defeats, the Ukrainian artillery was no longer able to reach," Nebenzia said.

The recent US munitions delivered to Ukraine are already being used to attack schools in Donbas, resulting in casualties, including a child, Nebenzia added.

Nebenzia also questioned the veracity of Ukrainian claims that they will restrict the use of the systems against Russian territory.

Russia reserves the right to "move the line of threat" emanating from Ukraine to include the possible range of the new systems, as well as to launch strikes on centers where decisions are made to use them, Nebenzia also said.

The UK will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple launch rocket systems despite Moscow's warning to third states against any such supplies, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

The US last week also announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which will include "new capabilities and advanced weaponry," including MLRS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the announcement by saying that additional arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.