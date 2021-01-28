UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nebenzia Sends UN Chief Letter With Cases Of Nazism Glorification In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:38 PM

Nebenzia Sends UN Chief Letter With Cases of Nazism Glorification in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has sent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a letter with specific cases of Nazism glorification in Ukraine, his first deputy said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has sent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a letter with specific cases of Nazism glorification in Ukraine, his first deputy said.

The letter was sent in the run-up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed on January 27.

"To avoid traditional accusations of 'Russian propaganda,' of which our Ukrainian counterparts are so fond to cover up their criminal acts of this kind, we went the other way: our letter is accompanied by a selection of tweets of the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, for a period of one year, in which he methodically records such cases. It is very difficult to argue with this, and it is also difficult to refute it," Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

The very first tweet, the diplomat went on, shows the extent this campaign has reached in Ukraine: in a publication in the English-language version of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website, "the Holocaust is attributed to .

.. the Soviet Union! Nazi Germany is not even mentioned."

"We would like to address you on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance day to draw your attention to the mass scale practice of heroization of former Nazi collaborators and perpetrators of mass killings of Jews, Poles, Russians and Ukrainians in Ukraine during Nazi Germany occupation in 1941-1944. This is an issue that deserves constant international attention and widespread condemnation, not least because of the fact, that after the Maidan coup in 2014 Ukrainians, including the younger generation are de-facto encouraged by authorities to honor these criminals as national heroes," Nebenzia said in the letter published by Polyanskiy.

The document attaches photos and descriptions of monuments, plaques and memorials to Nazi collaborators and Ukrainian Insurgent Army (an extremist organization, banned in Russia) members across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Ukraine Condemnation Russia Germany January Criminals Jew

Recent Stories

South Africa is at 37 at lunch on third day of fir ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa Advises Citizens Against Wrapping Cof ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,910 more in 24 ..

10 minutes ago

PTI to table bill against secret balloting in Sena ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Army looks forward to enhance cooperation ..

29 minutes ago

PAL to hold seminar on Balti poet Johar Ali johar ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.