Nebenzia Sends UN Chief Letter With Cases of Nazism Glorification in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has sent Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a letter with specific cases of Nazism glorification in Ukraine, his first deputy said.

The letter was sent in the run-up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed on January 27.

"To avoid traditional accusations of 'Russian propaganda,' of which our Ukrainian counterparts are so fond to cover up their criminal acts of this kind, we went the other way: our letter is accompanied by a selection of tweets of the head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, Eduard Dolinsky, for a period of one year, in which he methodically records such cases. It is very difficult to argue with this, and it is also difficult to refute it," Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

The very first tweet, the diplomat went on, shows the extent this campaign has reached in Ukraine: in a publication in the English-language version of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website, "the Holocaust is attributed to .

.. the Soviet Union! Nazi Germany is not even mentioned."

"We would like to address you on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance day to draw your attention to the mass scale practice of heroization of former Nazi collaborators and perpetrators of mass killings of Jews, Poles, Russians and Ukrainians in Ukraine during Nazi Germany occupation in 1941-1944. This is an issue that deserves constant international attention and widespread condemnation, not least because of the fact, that after the Maidan coup in 2014 Ukrainians, including the younger generation are de-facto encouraged by authorities to honor these criminals as national heroes," Nebenzia said in the letter published by Polyanskiy.

The document attaches photos and descriptions of monuments, plaques and memorials to Nazi collaborators and Ukrainian Insurgent Army (an extremist organization, banned in Russia) members across Ukraine.