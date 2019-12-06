UrduPoint.com
Nebenzia Tells Trump US, Russia Can Do Many Things Together

Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia and the United States can do many things together in the United Nations, Russia's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told President Donald Trump on Thursday during the luncheon with the Permanent Representatives of the UN Security Council at the White House.

"I think we can do a lot of things together," Nebenzia said.

Responding to the Chinese envoy's comments who thanked Trump for having a China Room in the White House, Nebenzia joked: "We saw China Room, but we did not see Russia Room. Maybe it is top secret."

Trump thanked Russia's envoy for his work at the UNSC.

"You do a great job. Thank you very much," Trump said.

