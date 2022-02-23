Nebenzia Tells UN at Least 96,000 Refugees Evacuated From Donbas to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) At least 96,000 people have been already evacuated from the Donbas region to Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"The number of refugees who are being rescued to Russia over the past few days alone has reached 96,000 people," Nebenzia said during a UN General Assembly meeting on the situation in Ukraine.