Nebenzia Urges UNGA Meeting Thursday To Address NYC Vaccination Proof Requirement - Letter

Nebenzia Urges UNGA Meeting Thursday to Address NYC Vaccination Proof Requirement - Letter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia in a letter, seen by Sputnik, requested to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the requirement by New York City to show proof of vaccination to enter the UN General Assembly Hall during the high-level event.

The Office of the Mayor of New York City earlier in the week requested that all individuals entering the Hall during the General Assembly demonstrate proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

In a letter sent on Wednesday to the new UN General Assembly President, Abdulla Shahid, Nebenzia said that the measure is "clearly discriminatory," and preventing delegates from accessing the Hall will violate the UN Charter.

"In view of the sensitivity of this matter for each member states, we request to convene an urgent meeting of the General Assembly on Thursday, September 16 in order to discuss the situation," Nebenzia said in the letter.

