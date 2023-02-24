Nebenzia: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Want to Continue Deceiving Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Western countries have deceived Russia and they continue doing it, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

Earlier in the meeting, the United States State Secretary Blinken said that the US is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but what matters is the nature of peace that would ensue.

"Western leaders lied to us then and want to continue deceiving us now," Nebenzia told the Security Council members.

The expansion of NATO and their lies of how much they spend on development purposes as was just done by the US State Secretary Antony Blinken, he added.

The meeting was organized by Ukraine and its western allies and was meant to mark one year since Russia has started its special military operation. In addition to Blinken, many foreign ministers and ministers from Europe have arrived for the meeting at the United Nations.

Also on Friday, the White House announced a new set of additional sanctions against Russia on Friday that marks the one-year anniversary of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. As part of the new sanctions, the US will increase tariffs "on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals, and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia."