Nebraska Supreme Court Gives Final Approval for Keystone XL Pipeline Route - Developer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Nebraska Supreme Court has given the final approval for the Keystone XL pipeline route, project developer TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, said on Friday.

"The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed the November 2017 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission that approved the Keystone XL Pipeline route through the state," TC Energy said in a press release.

TC Energy President and CEO Russ Girling said the decision is an important step toward completing the energy infrastructure project.

Soon after Donald Trump took office as US president in 2017, he approved constructing the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines whose construction was stalled under the Obama administration. However, many activists and Native American tribes have strongly opposed the projects because of concerns it will harm the environment and sacred lands.

The 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska and to the oil refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.