ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) It is necessary to create conditions for the dynamic growth of Russia's new territories and infrastructure there, President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Friday.

"It is important to carefully and systematically conduct this work so that people feel belonging to a single economic, educational, cultural space of our country .

.. for dynamic economic growth, the prompt restoration of infrastructure and life support facilities," Putin said.