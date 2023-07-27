(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) It is necessary to hear Russia's complaints regarding the implementation of the grain deal to find a solution to this issue, Chairman of the African Union (AU) and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik.

"I should not say that Russia is right or wrong. They did it for her own reasons, now we need to hear them to try and move forward," Assoumani said.

According to the AU chairman, it is necessary to take into account those factors that "forced Russia to leave" the grain deal to reach a new agreement.