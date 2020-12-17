UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Necessary To Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference In Virtual Format In 2020 - Peskov

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Necessary to Hold Putin's Annual Press Conference in Virtual Format in 2020 - Peskov

Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in a virtual format was a necessary step this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in a virtual format was a necessary step this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the real format is the old one. This [the new format] was a forced step," Peskov told reporters following the event.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman praised all those who worked diligently across Russia to make sure the screening of Putin's press conference passed without any issues.

"Indeed, it was brilliant work. Few are capable of this, only ours," Peskov remarked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin answered journalists' questions for more than four hours during Thursday's press conference. The president touched on pressing domestic and international issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same Event All

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

16 minutes ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

31 minutes ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

10 seconds ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

12 seconds ago

Russia's En+ Group Denies Media Allegations of Der ..

15 seconds ago

Germany's Maas Questions Russian Commitment to Sol ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.