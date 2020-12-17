Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in a virtual format was a necessary step this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in a virtual format was a necessary step this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the real format is the old one. This [the new format] was a forced step," Peskov told reporters following the event.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman praised all those who worked diligently across Russia to make sure the screening of Putin's press conference passed without any issues.

"Indeed, it was brilliant work. Few are capable of this, only ours," Peskov remarked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin answered journalists' questions for more than four hours during Thursday's press conference. The president touched on pressing domestic and international issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.