Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for intensifying Russia's participation in the negotiation process on information security issues, adding that the country is ready for constructive interaction with all partners, including via the United Nations

"We need to actively promote Russian initiatives, intensify our participation in the negotiation process. I emphasize that Russia is, as before, open for dialogue and constructive interaction with all partners, both in a bilateral format and on international structures and forums, primarily, of course, at the United Nations," Putin said at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The president noted that the UN has been paying extra attention to the issues of ensuring security and the development of the international information space in recent years.

"And we must strive to ensure that Russian ideas and proposals on the platform of this universal organization are embodied in concrete solutions," Putin added.