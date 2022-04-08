Necessary to Investigate Parukh Incident in Karabakh - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) It is necessary to investigate all the circumstances of the incident that happened in the Parukh village in the Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"From the very beginning of the March 24 incident, we announced that our military on the ground, our peacekeeping contingent, was clarifying all the circumstances, we talked about this today.

For us, these circumstances are not completely clear, I would not like to get ahead of myself now," Lavrov said after his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.