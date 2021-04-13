UrduPoint.com
Necessary To Link Gas Transit Volume Via Nord Stream 2 With Russia's 'Behavior' - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday that it is necessary to link the volumes of gas that will be transported via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to "Russia's behavior.

"With regard to Nord Stream 2, the question of whether it is reasonable to withstand a moratorium before such a soon completion [of the project] arises. However, I am firmly convinced that if Nord Stream 2 continues, then ultimately the question of how much gas will be transported depends on Russia's behavior," the minister said during a press conference after a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

