Necessary To Monitor Discount On Russian Energy Resources - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Necessary to Monitor Discount on Russian Energy Resources - Putin

It is necessary to consider the issue of discount on Russian energy resources in order not to create problems for the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is necessary to consider the issue of discount on Russian energy resources in order not to create problems for the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We need to monitor this discount so that it does not create any problems for the budget," Putin said at the first meeting with Cabinet in 2023.

