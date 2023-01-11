Necessary to Monitor Discount on Russian Energy Resources - Putin

It is necessary to consider the issue of discount on Russian energy resources in order not to create problems for the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is necessary to consider the issue of discount on Russian energy resources in order not to create problems for the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

