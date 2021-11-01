Necessary to Speed Up Process of Russia-EU Mutual Vaccine Certificate Recognition- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that it is necessary to accelerate the process of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the European Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I would say differently here, both the Russian side and President (Vladimir) Putin at the G20 have actively spoken about this.

We need to really accelerate and achieve the earliest recognition of vaccination certificates, this could be an important step," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that some progress has been achieved.

"This is a difficult process, but here we are making good progress and we hope that in the foreseeable future there will be positive results here too, but within the framework of mutual recognition," Peskov added.