UrduPoint.com

Necessary To Speed Up Process Of Russia-EU Mutual Vaccine Certificate Recognition- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Necessary to Speed Up Process of Russia-EU Mutual Vaccine Certificate Recognition- Kremlin

The Kremlin believes that it is necessary to accelerate the process of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the European Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that it is necessary to accelerate the process of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates between Russia and the European Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I would say differently here, both the Russian side and President (Vladimir) Putin at the G20 have actively spoken about this.

We need to really accelerate and achieve the earliest recognition of vaccination certificates, this could be an important step," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that some progress has been achieved.

"This is a difficult process, but here we are making good progress and we hope that in the foreseeable future there will be positive results here too, but within the framework of mutual recognition," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Progress Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issu ..

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad police host farewell for two police offi ..

Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

20 minutes ago
 Kremlin Hopes for Continuation of Russian-US Cyber ..

Kremlin Hopes for Continuation of Russian-US Cybersecurity Dialogue

54 seconds ago
 Trans Peshawar conducts campaign on social respons ..

Trans Peshawar conducts campaign on social responsibilities

56 seconds ago
 European stocks rise at open 1st Nov, 2021

European stocks rise at open 1st Nov, 2021

5 minutes ago
 'Subject of climate change must be taught in educa ..

'Subject of climate change must be taught in educational institutes', says EPD s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.